Cochin Port signs MoU for FTWZ, Cryogenic Warehouse, Aviation Fuel Terminal

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As part of the Maritime India Summit 2021, Cochin Port Trust has signed three MoU’s for developing a Free Trade Warehousing Zone, Cryogenic Warehous and Aviation Fuel Terminal.
The FTWZ, proposed at Vallarpadam at an estimated cost of ₹85 crore, will facilitate storing, handling and rendering value-added services to both dry and cold storage of cargo and help generate jobs to at least 50 persons.
The Cryogenic warehouse, proposed at Puthuvypeen at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore, will provide cold storage facility for items such as marine products, meat, vegetables, fruits and pharmaceutical products and help generate employment to at least 65 persons, for which MoU has been signed with DP World.
The FTWZ will be developed by IGTPL, the operator of ICTT, Vallarpadam. Land for developing Cryogenic Warehouse will be awarded through tender.
The Indian Oil Corporation-proposed Aviation Fuel Terminal in Willingdon Island, costing about ₹200 crore, includes installation of tank farm in 8 ha of land for storage of indigenously produced aviation fuelfor supply to airports in Kerala, senior port officials said.
The Maritime India Summit - 2021, being organised by Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, between March 2 and 4, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit will be on exploring the potential business opportunities in Indian maritime sector and making Aatmanirbhar India.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...