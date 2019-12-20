Coimbatore shopping festival from December 24

2019: When healthcare suffered a political scare
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
The 7th edition of Coimbatore Shopping Festival (CSF) is scheduled between December 24, 2019 and January 1, 2020 at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex here. This nine-day expo is being organised by Codissia Intec Technology Centre.
“It is rated as a Shopper’s Paradise” Codissia President R Ramamurthy said, justifying the need for such an event during periods of economic slowdown. “We need to create consumer demand, for only when consumption happens, production cycles will resume full-swing.”
EK Ponnuswamy, Chairman, CSF 2019 said product display and sale would be in an area of 1.50 lakh sq ft.
Products on display would include furniture and furnishings, jewellery, textiles, fashion accessories, handicraft items, educational aids, gym and fitness equipments and lots more. “The event is organised not only to promote trade and commerce in the region , but make Coimbatore a holiday destination as well,” he said.
The organisers have planned cultural programmes, carnival and outdoor games for the entertainment of visitors. The entry fee is fixed at ₹50/- per person.
