National

Coimbatore shopping festival from December 24

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 20, 2019

The 7th edition of Coimbatore Shopping Festival (CSF) is scheduled between December 24, 2019 and January 1, 2020 at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex here. This nine-day expo is being organised by Codissia Intec Technology Centre.

“It is rated as a Shopper’s Paradise” Codissia President R Ramamurthy said, justifying the need for such an event during periods of economic slowdown. “We need to create consumer demand, for only when consumption happens, production cycles will resume full-swing.”

EK Ponnuswamy, Chairman, CSF 2019 said product display and sale would be in an area of 1.50 lakh sq ft.

Products on display would include furniture and furnishings, jewellery, textiles, fashion accessories, handicraft items, educational aids, gym and fitness equipments and lots more. “The event is organised not only to promote trade and commerce in the region , but make Coimbatore a holiday destination as well,” he said.

The organisers have planned cultural programmes, carnival and outdoor games for the entertainment of visitors. The entry fee is fixed at ₹50/- per person.

Published on December 20, 2019
Coimbatore
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
After drawing flak, Mamata backtracks on ‘referendum’ demand