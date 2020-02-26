Common people want peace to return in violence-torn Delhi

Though a majority of the Hindus and Muslims in the riot-hit Maujpur/Babarpur/Yamuna Vihar/Chand Bagh want normalcy and peace restored, a section of both the communities is bitter about the loss to life and properties in the Sunday riots. The Police and para-military forces are keeping a strict vigil on the area particularly after the visit by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Question of trust

Life will not be the same for me, said 25-year-old Kunal who stays in Maujpur. He has heard about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots from his parents. He never thought that he would have to witness a full-fledged riot. “I saw people getting killed. I don’t know how many months it will take to establish trust between the two communities,” he said.

Kunal’s friend Sanjay said their MLA and AAP leader Gopal Rai and MP and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari did not visit the place despite such largescale violence. “People are suffering. Potatoes are sold for ₹80 a kilo and tomatoes are ₹100. Milk is not available in our area and almost all the shops are closed,” he added.

Muslims also have their share of woe. “Three of our mosques have been torched — two in Gokulpuri and one in Ashok Nagar. A number of people have died and we get SOS calls to save their lives,” said Usman, an autorickshaw driver. They fear that violence is likely to escalate after the visit by top officials such as NSA Doval.

Malik, a carpenter, said his acquaintance, a migrant from Bihar, lost his life in the firing by a mob. “It all started after a speech by BJP leader Kapil Mishra. The Police should have taken immediate action at the beginning of violence. They delayed action,” he alleged.

Ram Dayal, a worker in a coaching centre near Yamuna Nagar, counters “The mobs were carrying guns. How did they get it? Acid is thrown even on CRPF personnel. The police should raid their colonies,” Dayal said.