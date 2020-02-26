Common people want peace to return in violence-torn Delhi

Realme X50 Pro: Make way for a specs beast
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Though a majority of the Hindus and Muslims in the riot-hit Maujpur/Babarpur/Yamuna Vihar/Chand Bagh want normalcy and peace restored, a section of both the communities is bitter about the loss to life and properties in the Sunday riots. The Police and para-military forces are keeping a strict vigil on the area particularly after the visit by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Question of trust
Life will not be the same for me, said 25-year-old Kunal who stays in Maujpur. He has heard about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots from his parents. He never thought that he would have to witness a full-fledged riot. “I saw people getting killed. I don’t know how many months it will take to establish trust between the two communities,” he said.
Kunal’s friend Sanjay said their MLA and AAP leader Gopal Rai and MP and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari did not visit the place despite such largescale violence. “People are suffering. Potatoes are sold for ₹80 a kilo and tomatoes are ₹100. Milk is not available in our area and almost all the shops are closed,” he added.
Muslims also have their share of woe. “Three of our mosques have been torched — two in Gokulpuri and one in Ashok Nagar. A number of people have died and we get SOS calls to save their lives,” said Usman, an autorickshaw driver. They fear that violence is likely to escalate after the visit by top officials such as NSA Doval.
Malik, a carpenter, said his acquaintance, a migrant from Bihar, lost his life in the firing by a mob. “It all started after a speech by BJP leader Kapil Mishra. The Police should have taken immediate action at the beginning of violence. They delayed action,” he alleged.
Ram Dayal, a worker in a coaching centre near Yamuna Nagar, counters “The mobs were carrying guns. How did they get it? Acid is thrown even on CRPF personnel. The police should raid their colonies,” Dayal said.
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Veena Sahajwalla, Mumbai-born alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, is currently inventor and Professor of Materials Science ...
Companies need to look far beyond renewable energy and water conservation, says M Ramesh
A start-up that broke even in a span of just two years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...