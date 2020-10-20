Congress hails Punjab farm laws

The Congress hailed the legislations passed by the Punjab Assembly as historic and claimed that the move by the Amarinder Singh Government will be an inspiration, affirmation, assertion and assurance to the farmer community.

Talking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Congress spokesman and MP Abhishek Singhvi, said the Centre's farm laws made MSP optional to destroy the concept of MSP. He said the Centre mis-utilised and abused entry 33 of list 3 in the Constitution, which deals with interstate trade and commerce, to justify the three laws and they are now challenged in court.

He said pleas sent to President Ramnath Kovind against the laws were rejected. "We are proud that the Congress governed Punjab; the single most important agricultural state in this country, is the first one to pass four laws today. We regrettably have to point out that while these efforts were being made to pass these laws in Punjab, opportunistic parties in Punjab and out of Punjab were sitting in coalitions with the NDA, enjoying the fruits of that till the end and then shedding crocodile tears by pretending to leave it and carry a campaign," Singhvi added.

"What Punjab has achieved today, most importantly is a minimal, mandatory MSP, not fudging with words in semantics, what it has achieved is, punishable, violations of MSPs, if you try to get around it, by subterfuge, or it has achieved additional remedies to civil court. In addition to the remedies with SDMs and DMs and therefore, I think, it is a proud day," he said.