Congress in wait-and-watch mode

Life in picture-perfect Mechuka
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
The Congress seems to have left the discussions on the post-election scenario in Maharashtra to its ally NCP. The party high command is taking a wait-and-watch approach on reports that the NCP and Shiv Sena may not hesitate to form a Government in the State as talks between the BJP and Shiv Sena has not made any headway.
The Congress leaders from Maharashtra, including PCC president Bala Saheb Thorat, met the party president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders here on Friday. The high command has apparently asked the State leadership to not to make any comments as it does not want any association with Shiv Sena, which is “ideologically opposed” to the Congress.
Party insiders, however, confirmed that the party is keenly observing the informal negotiations between the NCP and the Shiv Sena. Though NCP has stated officially that the mandate asks it to sit in Opposition, the Congress believes that both the parties may have to discuss further as the BJP is in no mood to yield to Shiv Sena’s demands of a 50-50 share in Cabinet berths and a 2.5-year term for the post of Chief Minister.
There are suggestions before the high command that if the NCP and Shiv Sena decide to come together to form a government, the Congress should not hesitate to give support from outside.
Thorat told reporters after the meeting that the Congress is analysing the situation. “This was our first meeting with the high command after the Assembly results were announced. We had a detailed discussion with (AICC general secretary) KC Venugopal on Maharashtra results and Congress’ performance. We are analysing the political situation in Maharashtra.”
When asked if the Congress will extend support to Shiv Sena and the NCP from outside, he said: “We do not have that strategy. We are just watching how things unfold. We have got the mandate to sit in the Opposition. They are fighting just to get a bigger share in the government.”
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Hyundai’s premium family sedan gets sharper design, more app-based features and is now also BS-VI ready
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
The Indian rupee (INR) opened yesterday’s session strongly at 70.78 against its previous close of 70.89 ...
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism