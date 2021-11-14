Congress irked as VP, LS Speaker skip Nehru’s birth anniversary

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru turned into a political controversy as neither Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla nor Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reached Central Hall of the Parliament to pay floral tributes on Sunday. Naidu is in Andhra Pradesh while Birla is in Rajasthan.
A press release issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat said that Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with Members of Parliament and former Members paid floral tributes at the portrait of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the Central Hall of Parliament House on his birth anniversary.
However, senior leaders of the Opposition Congress were very unhappy. Congress’s chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “Extraordinary scene today in Parliament at the traditional function to mark the birth anniversary of those whose portraits adorn the Central Hall. Speaker Lok Sabha absent. Chairman Rajya Sabha absent. Not a single Minister present. Can it get more atrocious than this?!”.
Jairam got support from other opposition leaders. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said in a tweet: “Nothing surprises me anymore. This dispensation is destroying India’s great institutions, including Parliament one day at a time”.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...