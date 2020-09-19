Connect 2020: TN CM releases 3 segment-specific policies to strengthen IT sector

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami today released three policies - Tamil Nadu Cyber Security Policy 2020; Tamil Nadu Blockchain Policy 2020 and Tamil Nadu Safe and Ethical Artificial Intelligence Policy 2020 - to strengthen the IT sector in the State. He released them at the valedictory address of the 19th edition of CII Connect 2020.

In his speech, Palaniswami said that to revolutionise the way Government services are offered to citizens, the Knowledge Proof Identity-based services delivery project will be implemented by establishing and leveraging the State Family Data Base and Block-Chain Backbone infrastructure. This initiative will take Government to the citizens, thus eliminating the need for the citizens to request G2C services.

The ambitious BharatNet and TamilNet projects will be implemented to connect all 12,524 Village Panchayats of the State with minimum 1 Gbps high-speed connectivity, which will help to achieve the targets of Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations. “These steps will strengthen Tamil Nadu's position as an International IT hub in the country,” he said.

The State government is implementing various reforms in the areas like Ease of Doing Business and Online Single Window System Clearances. This has resulted in the State topping in the good governance index, export preparedness and investment potential index.

In the IT sector, Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of the leading states in certain verticals of the IT and Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) sector. Tamil Nadu continues to be a Destination of Choice for the IT/ ITeS sector in India. The State has been upgrading its IT infrastructure in a dynamic manner, so as to facilitate speedy access to information and delivery of various services of the State government to the citizens in a faster and efficient manner, he said.

“The Government aims to transform the State as Innovation Hub and Knowledge Capital of the country through creation of world class institutions in various fields and by utilising the human talent available in the State. To achieve this, the State has been effectively leveraging the IT-skills of its human resources to match the growing demand of the skilled workforce,” he said.

To promote IT/ITeS industry in the State and to attract more investments, eight Special Economic Zones were established in Chennai & Tier-II cities by ELCOT and Start-up Warehouse was established at Chennai and Coimbatore. A Centre of Excellence in FinTech and Centre of Excellence in Emerging Technologies were also established at Chennai, he said.

Investments

The State has been attracting investments over the years, and 81 projects were signed during the Global Investors Meet, 2019 have commenced commercial production, while another 191 are under various stages of implementation. Subsequent to the GIM 2019, the State has also attracted 63 projects, including those that have taken shape during visits to the US and UAE, with an investment of Rs.19,000 crore, which would create 83,300 jobs.

Even during Covid-19 lock down period, we have signed 42 MoUs, involving an investment of Rs.31,464 crore, with a potential to create 69,712 jobs, he said.

CII Connect Awards 2020 winners

Entrepreneur of the Year - Sai Prasanth, Managing Director, Conzumex Inds (P) Ltd, Chennai.

Social Entrepreneur Award - Vijay Sarathy, Director, Purple Ironing, Coimbatore.

Covid Champion Award - Vijai Shankar Raja, Managing Director, Helyxon, Chennai.

Endurance Award - C Suresh, Managing Director, CG-Vak.

Mentor of the Year - MV Subramanian, CEO, Future Focus Infotech.

Exemplary Application of Technology: Private Sector - R Srinivasan EVP & Head - Smart World & Communication Business Larsen & Toubro (Construction Divn) Chennai.

Exemplary Application of Technology; Public Sector - Jothi Nirmalaswamy, Inspector General of Registration Government of Tamil Nadu.

Global Influencer of the Year - Girish Mathurubootham, Founder & CEO FreshWorks Chennai.

Inspirational Role Model Award - Ramanathan, CEO, Inthree Access Services Chennai.