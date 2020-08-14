Construction workers in Maharashtra to get financial aid soon

The Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will provide additional Covid pandemic related financial assistance of ₹3,000 to all the active construction workers registered with them. This direct subsidy will benefit 10 lakh construction workers in the State for which the Board will spend ₹300 crore, a media statement issued by the Maharashtra Government said.

The State Labour Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has decided to sanction the second instalment in the construction workers' account after discussions with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The first instalment of ₹2,000 was sanctioned in April, during the outbreak of Covid pandemic. Till July, the amount of financial assistance was provided to 9.14 lakh construction workers in the State, for which the Board had to spend ₹183 crore.

Currently, the lockdown period in the State is being phased out. However, the building and other construction works have not yet resumed and due to this construction workers are facing financial difficulties. Taking this into consideration, the Labour Department decided to sanction a second instalment to the registered workers.

This decision will be implemented immediately and the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has been directed to take action in this regard, informed Walse-Patil in the statement.