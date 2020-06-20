Contradictory orders on home isolation, institutional quarantine put Delhi patients in lurch

Investing in protecting kids from violence
As cases surpass 50,000-mark in the national capital of New Delhi, contradictions in State and Union Health Ministry orders on how to handle patients, have been laid bare. Delhi recorded 53,116 Covid-19 cases on June 20, of which up to 23,569 have recovered while another 2,035 have died.
On June 19, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, MoHFW in a letter to Chief Secretary of Delhi State government stated that Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms should be isolated at home. He added a caveat that home isolation may lead to spread of disease in family members and neighbours in dense urban agglomerations but said that there should be strict implementation of guidelines on home isolation at field level.
On the other hand, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, who is also the chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order to all senior State officials including Chief Secretary of Delhi and Chief Minister’s office, said that every case under home isolation will be surveyed and will be relegated to a five-day quarantine in an institutional set up, which will be mandatory, and thereafter will be sent for home isolation except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalisation. This decision, the order said was taken along with the Ministry of Home Affairs after the review of the situation.
The dilemma that stares in the face of Delhi government in light of DDMA orders is to create additional capacity to accommodate 10,490 persons in home isolation in Delhi currently, even as cases continuously surge. While Delhi’s private hospitals are filled up to the brim, government hospitals are working at over 50 per cent of its capacity at the moment. Of 10,961 beds in hospitals, 5,883 are occupied, according to the latest state data. There are 5,974 beds in Covid care centres where patients with mild symptoms are admitted, of which 1,143 beds are already occupied. Another 344 beds in Covid health centres are available, of which 139 are already occupied.
In a bid to ramp up Intensive Care Unit infrastructure in Delhi after medical directors of major hospitals submitted scarce availability of ICU manpower Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an order stated that there should be immediate deployment of all final year MD/MS/DNB graduate doctors in various post-graduate medical institutions of Delhi as well as nursing students for a period of six months in Delhi government’s Covid hospitals.
With nearly four lakh Covid-19 cases in India as on June 20, India is only next to the US, which has recorded nearly 21.5 lakh cases and Russia, with close to 5.7 lakh cases, in terms of absolute Covid case numbers.
Of 3,95,048 cases reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that more than half, 2,13,831 (up to 54 per cent) have recovered from the virus while another 12,948 have died.
