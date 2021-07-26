Coronavirus cases in TN drops further to 1,785

The daily number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 1,785 (1,808 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the state to 25,50,582.

After 2,361 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 22,762. The number of deaths registered was 26 and 1,37,392 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 164; Chennai reported 122; and all the other districts had fewer cases, according to Health Department data.

On Monday, in Chennai, the number of active cases was at an all-time low at 1,502. It dropped below the first wave’s lowest number of 1,550 reported on February 9, 2021. On May 22, active cases in the city peaked in the second wave at 49,236. It took 65 days to come off the peak to the lowest, said a tweet by Vijayanand, a Covid data analyst.

On Monday, 3,04,707 persons were vaccinated (on Sunday it was 89,360) to take the total to 1,97,98,121, the data said.