Covid-19 cases in Gujarat cross 300 after extensive testing drive in clusters

Gujarat reported 46 new COViD-19 cases in the 12 hours up to the morning of Friday taking the total positive cases in the State to 308. The State has reported 19 deaths so far with two fatalities in the past 12 hours.

The State government has continued extensive testing drive in the hotspot clusters with average 1,000 tests being done daily.

The State health authorities have conducted over 978 tests in the past 24 hours, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Gujarat government, informed in the morning health bulletin.

Of the new cases reported on Friday morning, Vadodara reported a maximum of 17 cases, taking the total positive cases in the district to 39. Ahmedabad reported 11 new cases - nearly all from the identified hotspot clusters. Bharuch district reported its first four positive cases pointing at a further spread of the virus in the State.

As many as 15 localities in 4 cities, where clustering of the virus infection was noticed, were sealed, putting nearly 1.5 lakh population under a 'virtual' quarantine.

Total 19 districts have reported the presence of the coronavirus. Notably, the State had reported its first positive case on March 19.

Overall, Ahmedabad district has the most positive cases at 153 and seven deaths followed by Vadodara (39 cases, 2 deaths), Surat (24 cases, 4 deaths), Bhavnagar (22 cases, 2 deaths), Rajkot (18 cases), Gandhinagar (14 cases, 1 death), Patan (14 cases, 1 death), Porbandar (3 cases), Kutch (4), Bharuch (4), Mehsana (2), Gir Somnath (2), Chhota Udepur (2), Anand (2), Panchmahal (1 case, one death), Jamnagar (1 case), Morbi (1) Sabarkantha (1) and Dahod (1).

Of the 308 cases, 30 patients have been discharged, 257 are stable, and two are on the ventilator as on Friday morning.

The total number of people under quarantine is 12,352, of which 11,015 are under home quarantine, 1170 under government quarantine and 167 in private facilities.

So far, total 6,738 tests have been conducted, of which 6,154 are negative, and results for 276 are awaited as on Friday morning.