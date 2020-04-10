Covid-19 cases in Gujarat cross 300 after extensive testing drive in clusters

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Gujarat reported 46 new COViD-19 cases in the 12 hours up to the morning of Friday taking the total positive cases in the State to 308. The State has reported 19 deaths so far with two fatalities in the past 12 hours.
The State government has continued extensive testing drive in the hotspot clusters with average 1,000 tests being done daily.
The State health authorities have conducted over 978 tests in the past 24 hours, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Gujarat government, informed in the morning health bulletin.
Of the new cases reported on Friday morning, Vadodara reported a maximum of 17 cases, taking the total positive cases in the district to 39. Ahmedabad reported 11 new cases - nearly all from the identified hotspot clusters. Bharuch district reported its first four positive cases pointing at a further spread of the virus in the State.
As many as 15 localities in 4 cities, where clustering of the virus infection was noticed, were sealed, putting nearly 1.5 lakh population under a 'virtual' quarantine.
Total 19 districts have reported the presence of the coronavirus. Notably, the State had reported its first positive case on March 19.
Overall, Ahmedabad district has the most positive cases at 153 and seven deaths followed by Vadodara (39 cases, 2 deaths), Surat (24 cases, 4 deaths), Bhavnagar (22 cases, 2 deaths), Rajkot (18 cases), Gandhinagar (14 cases, 1 death), Patan (14 cases, 1 death), Porbandar (3 cases), Kutch (4), Bharuch (4), Mehsana (2), Gir Somnath (2), Chhota Udepur (2), Anand (2), Panchmahal (1 case, one death), Jamnagar (1 case), Morbi (1) Sabarkantha (1) and Dahod (1).
Of the 308 cases, 30 patients have been discharged, 257 are stable, and two are on the ventilator as on Friday morning.
The total number of people under quarantine is 12,352, of which 11,015 are under home quarantine, 1170 under government quarantine and 167 in private facilities.
So far, total 6,738 tests have been conducted, of which 6,154 are negative, and results for 276 are awaited as on Friday morning.
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...