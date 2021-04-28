Covid-19: Delhi records daily deaths of 381 on April 27

The national capital Delhi recorded daily Covid-19 deaths of 381 on Tuesday, the highest single-day rise since the pandemic outbreak. This was slightly higher than the daily death count of 380 recorded in the last 24 hours up to Monday.

Delhi had recorded 350 and 357 daily deaths on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

Covid-19: Delhi’s daily death rise to new high of 380

Meanwhile, new Covid infection daily count came at 24,149, higher than 20,201 on Monday. While Sunday had recorded 22,933 new cases, Saturday had seen as many as 24,103 new Covid-19 cases.

On Tuesday, as many as 73,811 tests were conducted, much higher than 57,690 tests in the previous day. In all, there are 98,264 active cases as of Tuesday, the Delhi State Health bulletin issued Tuesday night showed.

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, daily test positivity rate was at 32.72 per cent on Tuesday, reflecting the alarming situation in the capital. Roughly, one in three tested is turning Covid-positive. Delhi currently has cumulative positivity rate of 6.34 per cent, the highest rate so far and a cause of worry given that it is above the 5 per cent mark. There are 31,570 containment zones in Delhi.

Covid-19 in Delhi: Cumulative positive cases cross 1 million

The Delhi government had on Monday announced that it will provide free vaccines to people above 18 years from May 1.

The third phase of India’s vaccination drive is set to launch on May 1 when all Indians above 18 years will be eligible for Covid vaccination.

Delhi had Sunday extended, by a week, its lockdown measure as the city State’s health care infrastructure remained overwhelmed due to the surge in new Covid cases alongside shortages of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

In the last 14 days alone, Delhi has added about 3,20,000 positive cases, sending the healthcare infrastructure in the capital into a tailspin amid medical oxygen shortage in the city’s ongoing fourth wave.

Court directive

Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Government to take over an oxygen refilling plant with immediate effect, besides serving contempt notices on five other refillers. The court rapped the Delhi Government for collapse of its system and its inability to take action against blackmarketing of medical oxygen. If the Delhi Government is not able to address the situation, then it will ask officers of the Central government to take over, the court said.

“Set your house in order. Enough is enough. If you are not able to manage then tell us we will ask the Centre to send its officers. We will ask them to take over”, the court said.