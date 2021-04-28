Covid-19: Delhi records daily deaths of 381 on April 27

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The national capital Delhi recorded daily Covid-19 deaths of 381 on Tuesday, the highest single-day rise since the pandemic outbreak. This was slightly higher than the daily death count of 380 recorded in the last 24 hours up to Monday.
Delhi had recorded 350 and 357 daily deaths on Sunday and Saturday respectively.
Covid-19: Delhi’s daily death rise to new high of 380
Meanwhile, new Covid infection daily count came at 24,149, higher than 20,201 on Monday. While Sunday had recorded 22,933 new cases, Saturday had seen as many as 24,103 new Covid-19 cases.
On Tuesday, as many as 73,811 tests were conducted, much higher than 57,690 tests in the previous day. In all, there are 98,264 active cases as of Tuesday, the Delhi State Health bulletin issued Tuesday night showed.
Meanwhile, daily test positivity rate was at 32.72 per cent on Tuesday, reflecting the alarming situation in the capital. Roughly, one in three tested is turning Covid-positive. Delhi currently has cumulative positivity rate of 6.34 per cent, the highest rate so far and a cause of worry given that it is above the 5 per cent mark. There are 31,570 containment zones in Delhi.
Covid-19 in Delhi: Cumulative positive cases cross 1 million
The Delhi government had on Monday announced that it will provide free vaccines to people above 18 years from May 1.
The third phase of India’s vaccination drive is set to launch on May 1 when all Indians above 18 years will be eligible for Covid vaccination.
Delhi had Sunday extended, by a week, its lockdown measure as the city State’s health care infrastructure remained overwhelmed due to the surge in new Covid cases alongside shortages of medical oxygen and hospital beds.
In the last 14 days alone, Delhi has added about 3,20,000 positive cases, sending the healthcare infrastructure in the capital into a tailspin amid medical oxygen shortage in the city’s ongoing fourth wave.
Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Government to take over an oxygen refilling plant with immediate effect, besides serving contempt notices on five other refillers. The court rapped the Delhi Government for collapse of its system and its inability to take action against blackmarketing of medical oxygen. If the Delhi Government is not able to address the situation, then it will ask officers of the Central government to take over, the court said.
“Set your house in order. Enough is enough. If you are not able to manage then tell us we will ask the Centre to send its officers. We will ask them to take over”, the court said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...