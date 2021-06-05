Covid-19: Delhi sees marginal increase in new cases at 523 on Friday

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
The national capital on Friday recorded 523 new Covid-19 infections and 50 fatalities, the Delhi State Health Bulletin showed.
This reading of new infections and death toll for Friday was higher than the 487 new cases and 45 deaths recorded on Thursday. The total death toll in the city since the beginning of the pandemic last year stood at 24,497.
The daily test positivity rate too saw a marginal increase to 0.68 per cent on Friday from 0.61 per cent earlier.This is the fifth straight day when daily test positivity rate has remained below 1 per cent.
While the number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 77,174, the number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours stood at 53,035.
The active Covid-19 cases in Delhi decreased to 8,060 on Friday from 8,748 in the previous day, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.70 per cent.
The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday held two meetings to discuss preparedness of the national capital for the anticipated third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kejriwal held meetings with the expert committee as well as the preparation committee later.
The eight member expert committee was set up to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave. The 13-member expert committee was set up on May 27 to prepare an action plan for a possible third wave of Covid-19 after assessing the health infrastructure of the national capital.
