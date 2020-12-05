Covid-19 effect: Schools will become live labs, says Sonam Wangchuk

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
The Covid-19 pandemic will leave a lesson of leading a simple life enabling all to simply live, said Sonam Wangchuk, Innovator and Education Reformist, who was the inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s character of Phunsuk Wangdu in the movie ‘3 Idiots.’
The pandemic has taught that through a simple life, people can live happier. The rivers became clean; the air became pure and the sky was blue only because of less use of power and machines. “I hope this will change the way we look at life. It is not about consuming more and more to be happy but lead a simpler life that can enable other living beings also to live,” said Wangchuk in conversation with Ashwin Mahalingam, Department of Civil Engineering, IITM, at Sangam 2020 organised by the IIT Madras Alumni Association.
Giving an example, Wangchuk said that last year in Ladakh a movement called ‘I live simply’ was launched as the glaciers were melting away in the region due to climate change. The farmers were facing water shortages. The answer had to come from lifestyle and behavioural change. While it is difficult to fix the water issues with artificial glaciers, the lifestyle needs to be changed in big cities, said Wangchuk, an Indian Army veteran and founding-director of the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh.
On education, Wangchuk said things have not changed for a long time while the entire world around has been changing. While students have been used to the traditional way of class-room learning, the pandemic has opened up the sector for digital communication with contents available from across the world, he said.
However, digital alone is not enough for true learning to happen. It can happen only if you teach things in real life to solve real problems; connect with real people; collaborate with others. For this, schools and institutions will still be needed but not for the same old purpose of delivering the content through lectures. While digital learning will be used for concepts but using the best of the lectures in the world using things like illustrations, animation and games will make content interesting, he said.
Schools will change their roles by becoming live labs where students and teachers come not for lectures but for applications hands on. The roles of schools are going to be more important than ever, he said.
Wangchuk has been doing many experiments for the Indian Army for many years. But, now as the Army’s presence has been enhanced in the Ladakh region due to tension in the borders, he has recently been working on making rapid construction techniques for shelters; residences and offices for the military that will be ready with high efficiency in thermal performance, solar heating.
“While we have been doing this for nearly 30 years, now we are focusing more on prefabrication that can be quickly assembled,” he said.
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
With as many iterations as components, this Burmese dish is a well-travelled one
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...