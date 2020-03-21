COVID-19: Five new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Karnataka, total positive cases touches 20

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Five new Coronavirus or COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total number of positive cases to 20.
As per the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare update:
Patient 16 - a 53 year female patient tested postive. She is the contact of patent 11.
Patent 17 - a 39 year male patient from Bengaluru came from Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Patent 18 - a 21 year male patient from Bengaluru has tested positive. He returned from Edinburgh, Scotland.
Patent 19 - a 31 year male patient from Chikkaballapura, with history of travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Patent 20 - a male patient aged 35 years from Mysuru has been tested positive. he travelled from Dubai through Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Bengaluru.
On Saturday (March 22), 500 teams of Bengaluru Police and BBMP has begun house-to-house to about 30,000 foreign returned passengers to check if they are obeying the HOME QUARANTINE order.
“Hand stamping will be done and notice served. They will be tracked also. Any foreign returned person violating Home Quarantine will be liable for criminal case under Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Act,” said the department note.
The department has also issued revised order regarding containment measures includes the additional provisions and the closure of certain activities and institutions has been extended upto midnight of April 1.
The Government circular stated that officials and staff at all levels to work even on Sundays and general holidays without fail till March 31 in view of COVID-19.
In the State 48 government Hospital and 35 private Hospitals have been identified as first respondent hospitals for the case management of COVID-19 cases.
Mental health counselling is being done for positive COVID-19 cases and suspects in the identified hospitals and quarantined persons at home and hospital. So far a total of 4,390 counselling sessions have been held till date.
Public transport services in Bengaluru are likely to get disrupted. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has taken a decision to close operations while Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) are to operate minimal services.
In Bengaluru, about 20 per cent of the buses – around 1,200 – will be operational on Sunday while on Saturday, BMTC will operated 50 per cent of its fleet.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to public to extend support the call for Janata Curfew on March 22 (Sunday).
“Karnataka government has so for dealing successfully in containing the Covid-19 virus. This has happened because of people’s co-operation. Meanwhile, Prime Minster has given a clarion call for a "Janata curfew" on Sunday and people should extend both moral and societal support to this unique measures,” Yediyurappa said.
“Now, my appeal to people on behalf of Prime minister Narendra Modiji is, don't come on roads and from your dwellings immediately at night when curfew time ends. Please remain settled in your houses and bungalows avoiding all public appearances on roads and other public places,” he requested.
He further said, “Your coming out in open can nullify the 14 hour measure to contain the spread of virus. As a co-operation to authorities and the society, please remain indoor and stay with your near and dear ones.”
“Finally, don't forget to appear at the window sides and on the rooftops to involve in a bout of applause as a mark of appreciation to people involved in containing the spread of virus and treating the diseased,” he added.
