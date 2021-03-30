Covid-19: India inoculated only around 5 lakh people on March 29

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India inoculated 5,82,919 against novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 6,11,13,354 people inoculated so far as on March 30, 8.00 IST, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The database revealed that the first dose of the vaccine was received by 5,51,164 people. While 31,755 were inoculated with the second dose in the last 24 hours.
India has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 5,22,11,398 people. While the second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 89,01,956 people.
Maharashtra leads the first dose vaccination drive as it has administered 50,57,844 people with the first jab of the vaccine so far. This is closely followed by Rajasthan at 48,06,418, and Gujarat at 46,28,511 vaccinations.
While Uttar Pradesh leads the way for the second dose of the vaccine with 9,10,385 vaccinations. This is followed by Maharashtra at 7,24,821 and Rajasthan at 6,77,766
Maharashtra tops the cumulative vaccine chart as has administered a total of 57,82,665 vaccinations. Rajasthan comes second with 54,84,184, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 53,03,530.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally has surpassed the 12 million mark, with over 162,147 deaths reported so far. While 11.3 million have already recovered from the virus.
