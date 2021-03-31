Covid-19: India vaccinated around 63 million people so far

India vaccinated 19,40,999 people against the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 6,30,54,353 people inoculated so far, as on March 31, 8.00 am IST, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The database revealed that the first dose of the vaccine was received by 17,77,637 people and 1,63,362 were inoculated with the second dose in the last 24 hours.

India has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 5,39,89,035 people. The second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 90,65,318 people.

Maharashtra leads the first-dose vaccination drive, having administered it to 52,55,093 people so far. This is closely followed by Rajasthan at 48,87,410, and Gujarat at 48,28,685 vaccinations.

Uttar Pradesh leads the way for the second dose of the vaccine with 9,10,960 vaccinations. This is followed by Maharashtra at 7,38,033 and Rajasthan at 6,94,762.

Maharashtra tops the cumulative vaccine chart as it has administered a total of 59,93,126 vaccinations. Rajasthan comes second with 55,82,172, followed by Gujarat at 54,82,050.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally has surpassed the 12.1 million mark, with over 1,62,502 deaths reported so far. 11.4 million have already recovered from the virus.