Covid-19: India vaccinated only around 2 lakh people on March 28

India inoculated 2,60,653 people against the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 6,05,30,435 people inoculated so far as on March 29, 8.00 IST, according to official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The database revealed that the first dose of the vaccine was received by 2,18,798 people, while 41,855 were inoculated with the second dose in the last 24 hours.

Also read: Stranded at sea, coronavirus takes a toll on mental health of sailors

India has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 5,16,60,234 people, while the second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 88,70,201 people.

Maharashtra leads the first dose vaccination drive as it has administered 50,23,688 people with the first jab of the vaccine so far. This is closely followed by Rajasthan at 48,06,418, and Gujarat at 46,16,750 vaccinations.

Uttar Pradesh leads the way for the second dose of the vaccine with 9,10,385 vaccinations. This is followed by Maharashtra at 7,22,914 and Rajasthan at 6,77,766.

Maharashtra tops the cumulative vaccine chart, having administered a total of 57,46,602 vaccinations. Rajasthan comes second with 54,84,184, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 53,03,530.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally has surpassed the 12-million mark, with over 1,61,000 deaths reported so far, while 11.3 million have already recovered from the virus.