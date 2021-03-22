Covid-19: India vaccinates 4.5 crore people

Around 4.62 lakh people in India were administered Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, taking the cumulative total to 4,50,65,998, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The database revealed that the first dose of the vaccine was received by 4,49,115 people. While 13,042 were inoculated with the second dose in the last 24 hours.

The country has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 3,75,74,302 people. While the second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 74,91,696 people.

Maharashtra leads the first-dose vaccination drive as it has administered 36,82,577 people with the first jab of the vaccine so far. This is closely followed by Rajasthan at 36,37,514, and West Bengal at 31,47,921.

While Uttar Pradesh leads the way for the second dose of the vaccine with 7,90,194 vaccinations, followed by Rajasthan at 6,51,387 and Gujarat at 6,01,245.

Rajasthan tops the cumulative vaccine chart as it has administered a total of 42,88,991 vaccinations. Maharashtra comes second with 42,78,482, followed by Gujarat at 37,21,583.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in the country has surpassed the 11.6-million mark, with around 1,60,000 deaths recorded so far. While 11.1 million people have been recovered from the virus.