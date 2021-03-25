Covid-19: India vaccinates over 23 lakh people on Wednesday

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
India inoculated 23,03,305 against novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 5,31,45,709 people inoculated so far, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As on March 25, 2021, 08:00 IST, the database revealed that the first dose of the vaccine was received by 21,13,323 people. While 1,89,982 were inoculated with the second dose in the last 24 hours.
India has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 4,48,46,538 people. While the second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 82,99,171 people.
Maharashtra leads the first dose vaccination drive as it has administered 43,42,646 people with the first jab of the vaccine so far. This is closely followed by Rajasthan at 43,27,874, and Uttar Pradesh at 38,78,953.
While Uttar Pradesh leads the way for the second dose of the vaccine with 8,77,846 vaccinations. This is followed by Maharashtra at 6,72,128 and Rajasthan at 6,66,700.
Maharashtra tops the cumulative vaccine chart as has administered a total of 50,14,774 vaccinations. Rajasthan comes second with 49,94,574, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 47,56,799 .
Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally has surpassed the 11.7 million mark, with over 1,60,000 deaths reported so far. While 11.2 million have already recovered from the virus.
