Covid-19: Maharashtra to extend lockdown-like curbs till June 15

Maharashtra will extend the lockdown like restrictions in the State for two more weeks, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said.
The State will issue a fresh set of guidelines on June 1, Tope has said, as per reports.
The Maha Health Minister has announced some relaxations in Covid-19 related restrictions for shops selling essential items in Pune, allowing the shops to operated for a certain period of time on weekends as well, as per a LiveMint report.
This comes as the number of cases has come down in Pune.
However, state-wide restrictions will not be lifted owing to 21 districts having over 10 per cent positivity rate, the Maharashtra Health Minister had said as per the report.
Certain guidelines will be issued for areas where the situation has improved.
Separately, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested certain relations for sectors directly affecting repairs for rain-preparedness, the Times of India reported.
Maharashtra reported 20,295 new patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, Tope said on Saturday. 31,964 additional patients have been cured. Total 53,39,838 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 2,76,573. The patient's recovery rate in the state is 93.46 per cent, the Maharashtra Health Minister had said in a tweet.
