Covid-19: Mangaluru Police holds honour convoy for doctors

Mangaluru Police offered its respect to the people from the healthcare sector, who are at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19, at a ceremony here on Wednesday.

Organised by the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate in the premises of the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, the police organised a honour convoy of the mobile patrolling and other vehicles of the department to the doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance operators, lab technicians, ASHA workers and all those involved in the fight against Covid-19.

Terming these members of healthcare sector as the army against the Covid-19, Harsha PS, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, said they are doing a great job in this fight.

All the frontline warriors are fighting day and night, he said, seeking the cooperation from all, including the citizens, to defeat Covid-19.

Thanking the police for their support in the fight against Covid-19, Gayatri, an ASHA worker, said the workers are getting good cooperation from the officials in various departments and citizens of Mangaluru.

Ramachandra Bairy, District Health Officer, Dakshina Kannada, said that support by all the concerned and encouraging events like this will help the healthcare sector win fight against Covid-19.

Shanady Ajith Hegde, Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), thanked the people from the healthcare sector and the civic workers of MCC for their support at this juncture.

The president of the Mangaluru Chapter of Indian Medical Association, Annayya Kulal, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Sindhu B Rupesh, and the Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, R Selvamani, also expressed their gratitude to all those involved in the fight against Covid-19.

Dakshina Kannada district recorded 15 positive cases of Covid-19. Of them, 12 were discharged after treatment from the Covid block of Wenlock Hospital. Two cases are active now. The district had witnessed a death due to Covid-19 recently.