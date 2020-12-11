Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,235 new cases

An additional 1,235 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the state to 7,96,475.

After 1,311 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,299.

A total of 17 deaths were registered in the state and 70,436 samples were tested.

Chennai reported an additional 307 cases, while Coimbatore had 115. The 35 other districts reported less than 100 cases, according to state health ministry data.