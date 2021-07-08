Covid-19: The daily dose (July 8, 2021)

# The pandemic takes its toll on the Health Ministry as the top two jobs go in the cabinet reshuffle. Could more follow?

Performance was never a criterion for Modi: Congress

# As WHO recommends its second ever treatment for Covid-19, Roche’s tocilizumab gets a shot in the arm.

Roche to bolster supply of Covid-19 drug Tocilizumab

# GAVI, the vaccine alliance, hopes that India’s Serum Institute will be able to export Covid-19 vaccines sooner.

GAVI hopes Serum Institute will soon start export of Covid vaccine

# The Kerala High Court has directed the State government to speed-up the process to fix the transportation cost of liquid medical oxygen. The court passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association.

Kerala HC asks govt to speed up process to fix transportation cost for medical oxygen

# Staying with oxygen needs, Maharashtra’s CM prepares for a possible third wave with directions to have oxygen ready when required and accomodation for workers.

Industries should provide accommodation to workers during the Covid third wave: CM Thackeray

# And a repeat mention from yesterday, that appears in today’s print edition, on civil society organisations adding their might to reaching relief to those affected, during the first and second waves.

How CSOs chipped in as local communities grappled with Covid second wave

