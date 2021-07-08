Covid-19: The daily dose (July 8, 2021)

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
# The pandemic takes its toll on the Health Ministry as the top two jobs go in the cabinet reshuffle. Could more follow?
Performance was never a criterion for Modi: Congress
# As WHO recommends its second ever treatment for Covid-19, Roche’s tocilizumab gets a shot in the arm.
Roche to bolster supply of Covid-19 drug Tocilizumab
# GAVI, the vaccine alliance, hopes that India’s Serum Institute will be able to export Covid-19 vaccines sooner.
GAVI hopes Serum Institute will soon start export of Covid vaccine
# The Kerala High Court has directed the State government to speed-up the process to fix the transportation cost of liquid medical oxygen. The court passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association.
Kerala HC asks govt to speed up process to fix transportation cost for medical oxygen
# Staying with oxygen needs, Maharashtra’s CM prepares for a possible third wave with directions to have oxygen ready when required and accomodation for workers.
Industries should provide accommodation to workers during the Covid third wave: CM Thackeray
# And a repeat mention from yesterday, that appears in today’s print edition, on civil society organisations adding their might to reaching relief to those affected, during the first and second waves.
How CSOs chipped in as local communities grappled with Covid second wave
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...