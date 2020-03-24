Covid-19: TN to provide financial assistance of ₹1,000 to all ration card holders

Tamil Nadu government will provide financial support of ₹1,000 to all ration card holders. It will also provide free rice, cooking oil, sugar and other essential commodities, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

These essential items will be issued on a token basis to avoid the long queue, he announced in the Assembly. Those who could not get the ration items in March can get them in April, he added.

Palaniswami's announcement comes a day after the State Government announced a State-wide lockdown from 6 pm today. Section 144 will be imposed until March 31 to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and take all precautionary measures. Severe restrictive measures will be in place across the State for the next week.

All the district borders will be sealed. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed.