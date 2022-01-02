Covid-19: To curb rising cases, West Bengal govt closes educational institutions

West Bengal government has on Sunday announced additional restrictions to curb the increase in cases of Covid-19 across the State effective January 3, 2022.

According to the order, all academic activities in school, colleges and universities would remain closed. Only administrative activities would be permitted with 50 per cent of employees at a time. The state government, which had recently restricted direct flights from the United Kingdom, has further said that it would allow flights from Mumbai and Delhi to land in West Bengal only twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

The restrictions would remain in force till January 15, said an official notification from the state government.

“Whereas, after a review of the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic and the concerns due to high rate of infectivity and multiple cases of a new variant Omicron, State Executive Committee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority recommended to review the current restrictions and relaxations,” the notification said.

The state government further said that all government offices, including public undertakings, would function with 50 per cent of employees and work from home should be encouraged as far as possible. All private offices and establishments should also function with 50 per cent of employees at a time.

Swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlours, saloons and wellness centres would remain closed. All entertainment parks, zoos and tourist places would also stay closed.

Spike in new cases

The State saw the number of new Covid-19 cases spike by almost double in the last three days to 4,512 on January 1, as against 2,128 on December 30. The positivity rate also witnessed a sharp jump to 12.02 per cent on Saturday (5.47 per cent on Thursday).

Kolkata registered 2,398 new cases out of the 4,512 reported on Saturday.

Restrictions

“Shopping malls and market complexes may function with restricted entry of people by not exceeding 50 per cent of the capacity at a time and up to 10 pm. Restaurants, bars, cinema halls would also operate with 50 per cent seating capacity up to 10 pm,” the notification said.

The state government further said that not more than 50 persons would be allowed for any social, religious and cultural gatherings. However, it was not clear whether the restriction would apply to the upcoming Ganga Sagar Mela scheduled in the second week of January.

It is to be noted that West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee had recently said that the government could not stop or impose restrictions on the Ganga Sagar Mela, which attracts lakhs of pilgrims to the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The state government also said that local trains would operate with 50 per cent capacity up to 7 pm only while metro trains would operate with 50 per cent capacity as per usual operational time.

Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind would be prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am. Only essential and emergency services would be allowed.

Further, all government and private hospitals have been advised to review the arrangements and facilities for treatment of Covid-19 so that timely and proper treatment can be given to those needing hospitalisation. At least 50 per cent of the institutional quarantine facilities existing during the second wave should be made operational, it said.

Home delivery of food and other essential products would be allowed as per usual operational hours following appropriate protocols.