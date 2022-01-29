Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 56 lakh doses on January 28

India has administered over 56 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. According to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 56,72,766 doses of the vaccine were administered as of 7 a.m. on January 29.

Of this, 10,15,384 were first doses and 33,98,267 were second doses administered to the 18+ population while 5,84,492 were first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 6,74,623 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,65,04,87,260 total doses have been administered across the country so far. This includes 89,20,19,704 total first doses and 70,24,25,450 total second doses administers to beneficiaries aged 18+, 4,50,05,663 total first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,10,36,443 total precaution doses administered so far.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall, with 25,68,04,944 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,76,31,238 doses and West Bengal with 12,08,12,395 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 20,04,333. 2,35,532 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,35,939 to 3,83,60,710. 871 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,93,198.