Covid-19 vaccination: India crosses 35-million mark

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India crossed the 35-million mark on Tuesday after vaccinating 21,17,104 people against coronavirus. The cumulative total now stands at 3,50,64,536, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The first dose of the vaccine was received by 17,82,553 people while 3,34,551 people received the second dose in the last 24 hours.
The country has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 2,88,62,037 people while the second dose has been given to 62,02,499 people.
Covid-19: India administers vaccination to nearly 3.5 crore people in 2 months
Maharashtra leads the first dose vaccination drive as it has vaccinated 28,62,885 people with the first jab so far, closely followed by Rajasthan at 28,62,220 and Uttar Pradesh at 25,10,657.
As for the second dose, Uttar Pradesh leads drive with 6,32,615 vaccinations, followed by Gujarat at 5,52,817 and Rajasthan at 4,85,483.
Rajasthan emerges as the leader as it has administered the cumulative vaccine doses to 33,47,703 people. Maharashtra comes second with 33,29,387, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 31,43,272.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in India has crossed the 11.4 million mark, with 1,58,856 deaths recorded so far. The number of active cases in India stands at 2,23,432.
