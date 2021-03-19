Covid-19 vaccine market size expected to cross 5 billion by 2024: Study

The coronavirus vaccine market is speculated to cross five billion by 2024, owing to the constant focus by governments and vaccine manufacturers to mitigate human and economic losses triggered by the coronavirus.

The availability of vaccine doses will likely grow by 2024 as businesspersons look forward to implementing new strategies. These include combining phases 1 and 2 clinical trial stages and quick regulatory approval, as per the study by Report Linker.

The key findings of the study stated the factors that can contribute to this tremendous growth of the market. These include increased initiatives for inoculation, the emergence of Next Generation Vaccine Platforms for Covid-19 vaccine, and fast regulatory approvals.

The study stressed the Covid-19 vaccine market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2024.

The study covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has been witnessed across the globe. However, countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, Italy, Spain, India, and China have been the most affected.