Covid: Daily deaths in Delhi at 368 on April 28

The national capital Delhi recorded 25,986 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours to Wednesday as the city State saw an increase in the number of tests conducted.

The count of new Covid cases was higher than the 24,149 cases recorded on Tuesday, and 20,201 on Monday.

Delhi Govt approaches Railways for Covid-care coaches

In the last 15 days alone, Delhi has added about 3,45,000 positive cases, sending the healthcare infrastructure in the capital into a tailspin amid medical oxygen shortage in the city’s ongoing fourth wave.

The daily death count continued to be a picture of worry with the number on Wednesday coming at 368, although lower than the highest ever daily death rate of 381 recorded on Tuesday.

Covid-19: Delhi records daily deaths of 381 on April 27

The numbers of tests conducted on Wednesday increased to 81,829 from 73,811 tests on Tuesday, the Delhi State Health Bulletin released Wednesday night showed.

In all, there are 99,752 active cases as of Wednesday, while daily positivity rate was at 31.76 per cent. Roughly one in three tested is turning Covid-positive. Delhi currently has cumulative positivity rate of 6.20 per cent, a cause for worry given that it is above the 5 per cent mark. There are 33,749 containment zones in Delhi.

Lockdown extended

The Delhi government had on Monday announced that it will provide vaccines free to people above 18 years from May 1.

The third phase of India’s vaccination drive is set to launch on May 1 when all Indians above 18 years will be eligible for Covid vaccination.

Delhi on Sunday extended by a week its lockdown measure. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday discussed with his officials a plan to increase oxygen beds in the coming days, and strengthen home isolation system in Delhi. Already, Delhi Government has decided to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok, 21 oxygen plants from France so as to help address the medical oxygen shortage in the city in the wake of rising Covid cases.