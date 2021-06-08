Covid-inappropriate behaviour by rail passengers as Delhi unlocks

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
On Monday, when Delhi Metro resumed services after almost a month at 50 per cent seating capacity, at least 84 passengers were advised to get down from the metro coaches as they were standing; 73 were penalized ₹200 for not wearing masks; and 106 were counselled to follow social distancing and wearing mask properly. This is according to DMRC data till 8 pm on Monday night.
Delhi Metro opened services after Delhi unlocked cautiously battling a deadly second wave of Covid.
Allowing only 50 per cent of the seating capacity inside a train -- which means passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only alternatively with no provision for standing travel till further instructions – will effectively result in about 10-15 per cent of its total capacity available in normal days.
Nine special flying squads will catch hold of passengers for their Covid inappropriate behaviour, stated Delhi Metro in a statement. The flying squad was yet another team of people -- who jeopardised themselves -- as they had to randomly check inside trains for any kind of violations and counsel people to refrain from adopting Covid inappropriate behaviour for their own as well as for everyone’s safety.
To ensure compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour inside Metro premises, Delhi Metro also had to close around 15 metro stations intermittently and briefly during morning and evening peak hours. .
