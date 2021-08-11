Covid inoculation: DCGI nod for CMC plan to study mixing of Covishield and Covaxin

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is learnt to have approved a proposal from the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, to carry out trials on mixed use of Covid-19 vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — in people.

This is significant because studies elsewhere have shown that when people are given doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as first and second doses, the inoculation was found to be more effective, triggering better immunity to various strains.

CMC Vellore’s proposal follows an accidental mixing of Covishield and Covaxin doses in 18 patients in Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. This event prompted the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to look into the mishap. The apex medical research body is believed to have found that giving an adenovirus-vector vaccine (Covishield) followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but more immunogenic.

The CMC proposal was earlier approved by the independent expert committee affiliated to the drugs regulator.