Covid19: With new 75 cases, Andhra Pradesh’s tally goes up to 722

With the detection of 75 new cases in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of Coronavirus (Covid19) positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has surged to 722.
According to a government bulletin released on Monday, out of 722 cases, 92 were discharged while 20 succumbed to the dreaded virus even as 610 are now under treatment. Samples of 3775 suspected Covid19 patients were tested in the last one day, the government said.
Three deaths, one each in Anantapuram, Krishna and Kurnool districts, were reported taking the total tally of deaths to 20.
Kurnool has the highest number of positive cases at 174, followed by 149 in Guntur and 80 in Krishana district.
The government has appealed to all to download the Arogya Setu app for better protection and personal safety.
