The Ministry of Culture will disburse a financial assistance of over ₹350 crore spread over a five-year period for promotion of art and culture across 8 scheme components.

While disbursements in FY22 was earmarked at ₹68.79 crore, and in FY23 at ₹71.19 crore; For FY24 to FY26, the disbursals are at ₹71.16 crore, every year, G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism & Culture said as per a written response in the Rajya Sabha.

cultural organisations

The disbursements will be made directly towards “cultural organizations” which could be non-government organisations (NGOs), Institutions, Voluntary Organisations, among others.

Financial assistance is granted to organisations having a national presence up to maximum of one crore rupees; grant for Cultural Function & Production Grant (CFPG) with a maximum grant provided under CFPG being at ₹5 lakh, which can be increased to ₹20 lakh “under exceptional circumstances”.

Other schemes include granting financial assistance for the prevention & development of cultural heritage of the Himalayas. In this case, the financial support is provided to the organizations in the States falling under the Himalayan Region i.e. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The other scheme component includes providing financial assistance for the preservation & development of Buddhist / Tibetan Organization; financial assistance for building grants including Studio Theatres; financial assistance for allied cultural activities; and also includes assistance under a scheme for safeguarding the intangible cultural heritage that includes holding the ‘Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsavs’ organized by the Ministry.