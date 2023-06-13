The Gujarat Government has shifted 20,588 people to safety, from different low-lying areas in the districts that may see the impact of Biparjoy cyclone which is categorised as ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. The cyclone is likely to make a landfall in the evening of June 15 near Jakhau port in Kutch.

The precautionary evacuation is conducted in the districts of Junagadh, Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Rajkot.

Categorised as ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ — Biparjoy was about 280 km South-West of Devbhumi Dwarka at on June 13 noon, and was moving North at a speed of 12 kmph.

Likely to move north

“It is very likely to move nearly Northward till June 13 midnight and then move North Eastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port around evening of June 15th as a Very Severe Cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed on surface at 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph,” said an advisory issued by India Meteorological Department on June 13.

The latest data from the State Emergency Operation Centre noted that 21 talukas have received rainfall of more than 25 mm between 6am and 2 pm on Tuesday. Khambhalia taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district received the maximum rainfall of 96 mm since Tuesday morning. Total 61 talukas across Saurashtra and Kutch recorded rainfall.

Giving details about the precautionary evacuation of citizens, Alok Kumar Pandey, Relief Commissioner, Gujarat State informed that 17 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed on ground.

The cyclone’s impact will be seen in coastal districts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh, Gir Somnath besides North Gujarat’s districts of Patan and Banaskantha. The Meteorological department has issued a heavy rainfall warning — Orange Alert — for these districts.