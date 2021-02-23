DAC approves ₹13,700 crore for various weapons, equipment

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday approved capital acquisition proposals totalling ₹13,700 crore for various weapons, platforms, equipment and systems for the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force.
“Three Acceptance of Necessities (AoNs) for an overall cost of ₹13,700 crore were accorded. All these AoNs are in the highest priority category of Defence Acquisition viz ‘Buy ((Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)),” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
All these acquisition proposals will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured. These will include, inter alia, platforms and systems designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it said.
To meet the Atmanirbhar Bharat goals of the government on time-bound defence procurement process and faster decision-making, and to systematically work towards reducing the time taken for capital acquisition, the DAC also approved that all capital acquisition contracts (delegated and non-delegated) other than D&D cases shall be concluded in two years.
“The Ministry, in consultation with the services and all stakeholders, will come up with a detailed plan of action for achieving the same,” it added.
