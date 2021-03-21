Daily Covid-19 tally doubles in 10 days

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The daily Covid-19 tally in the country has nearly doubled in the last 10 days to 43,846 cases on Saturday from 22,854 on March 10, with the number of new cases more than doubling in several States including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Gujarat. Kerala, which was among those reporting high numbers, saw a consistent drop in daily numbers.
On Sunday, there is a further surge in numbers in many States. Maharashtra, for instance, reported 30,535 cases, the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, up from 27,126 on Saturday.
There was a slight increase in cases in Tamil Nadu as well at 1,289, from 1,243 on Saturday. Kerala saw 1,875 people testing positive against 2,078 on the previous day.
The surge in daily cases resulted in a spike in active caseload in the country to over 3.09 lakh on Saturday, from around 1.89 lakh 10 days ago.
The number of daily deaths too witnessed a steep increase at 197 on Saturday, compared to 126 reported on March 10.
On Saturday, as many as 25.4 lakh vaccinations were carried out across the country, taking the cumulative number of inoculations to more than 4.46 crore. Most States did not schedule vaccinations on Sunday.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...