Daily Covid-19 tally doubles in 10 days

The daily Covid-19 tally in the country has nearly doubled in the last 10 days to 43,846 cases on Saturday from 22,854 on March 10, with the number of new cases more than doubling in several States including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Gujarat. Kerala, which was among those reporting high numbers, saw a consistent drop in daily numbers.

On Sunday, there is a further surge in numbers in many States. Maharashtra, for instance, reported 30,535 cases, the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, up from 27,126 on Saturday.

There was a slight increase in cases in Tamil Nadu as well at 1,289, from 1,243 on Saturday. Kerala saw 1,875 people testing positive against 2,078 on the previous day.

The surge in daily cases resulted in a spike in active caseload in the country to over 3.09 lakh on Saturday, from around 1.89 lakh 10 days ago.

The number of daily deaths too witnessed a steep increase at 197 on Saturday, compared to 126 reported on March 10.

On Saturday, as many as 25.4 lakh vaccinations were carried out across the country, taking the cumulative number of inoculations to more than 4.46 crore. Most States did not schedule vaccinations on Sunday.