Daily rise in Covid-19 cases: India sees 20 per cent spike over 1 week

While Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are inching towards the 10,000 case mark with 9,862 and 9,237 cases, respectively, West Bengal is slated to cross the 7,000-mark soon, having recorded 6,876 cases as on Friday. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have each crossed the 4,000-mark.

Maharashtra has recorded 77,793 cases, with 33,681 recoveries and 2,710 deaths. Tamil Nadu has 27,256 confirmed cases with 14,902 recoveries and 220 deaths. Delhi confirmed up to 25,004 cases on June 5, including 9,898 recovered patients and 650 deaths. Gujarat has recorded 18,584 cases till date, including 12,667 recoveries and 1,155 deaths.

Cases are doubling in a fortnight’s time now. The one-lakh mark was breached on May 19 (1,01,139 cases); this doubled to 2,07,615 cases on June 3.

The number of deaths recorded per day has remained stable at under 300. On May 30, 265 deaths were recorded while on June 5, up to 273 deaths were added to the mortality figures.

The number of new cases being recorded every day has seen a rise of up to 20 per cent within a week, between May 30 and June 5. On May 30, 7,964 new cases were added to the Covid-19 case tally in 24 hours, which rose to 9,851 on June 5.

For the second day in a row, India has recorded over 9,000 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours. The nation saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 cases on Friday, with the total number of confirmed cases going up to 2,26,770. Of these, 1,09,462 (48 per cent) are believed to have recovered while 6,348 persons have died.

