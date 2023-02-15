On the day three of the Aero India 2023, the Defence Ministry is organising two major events -- ‘Manthan’ to showcase technology innovations by start-ups and ‘Bandhan’ that encourages signing of MoUs, technology transfers among companies, product launches and other announcements. Apart from that, Indian Navy, FICCI, and SIDM will be hosting seminars on different subjects and another round of flying display will enthrall participants at Yelahnka Air Force station.

Wednesday is the last day of business at the Aero India 2023. The remaining two days of the Asia’s largest air show would be thrown open for public to have access to defence ecosystem besides getting opportunity to witness flying past by array of fighters and helicopters.

While Indian Navy is organising seminar on “Ätmanirbharta In Aero Armament Sustenance”, FICCI will hold discussion on “Achieving Excellence in Defence Grade Drones” and SIDM’s topic is “Indigenous Development of Key Enablers For Enhancing Network Centric Operations in Aerospace Domain”.