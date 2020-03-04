Debate on riots only after Holi: Govt

The Centre’s insistence that a debate on the Delhi riots can be held only after the Holi festival has irked the Opposition. Both the Houses were disrupted for the second day on the issue.

The Opposition maintained that no business will be allowed until the Delhi riots is discussed in Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said on Monday that the discussion on the riot can take place on March 11. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu also maintained on Tuesday that the debate on riots can be taken up on March 11 after discussions with the Leader of the Opposition and the Leader of the House.

“I will be holding discussion with the Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition on the time and under which rule should the debate take place after Holi,” he said. In both the Houses, the Opposition has not approved the proposal and stormed to the well of the House.

‘Government responsible’

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Centre should take responsibility for what happened in Delhi. He told reporters, “The government should accept its responsibility and the perpetrators of the violence should be punished. We have been asking it repeatedly to debate on the issue.”

He said the protests against the Centre’s refusal for discussing the matter will continue.

“Today also, we protested inside the House. Till the time a debate on Delhi riots is allowed in Parliament, our protest both inside and outside will continue,” he added.

The party said there is a consensus among the Opposition that no other business should be allowed until the riot is discussed. “Neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister is willing to give an answer. We have repeatedly called for a debate on the issue and only after that will we allow the House to function normally. But the government is not showing seriousness,” Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Syed Naseer Hussain said.

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day soon after papers were laid in the House. Naidu said those who are protesting inside the House do not want a discussion even on the spread of corona virus.

Lok Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments. The House was first adjourned soon after 11 am, then at noon and again at 2 pm. Parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told the agitating Opposition members that the Delhi riots can be discussed on March 11 in Lok Sabha and on March 12 in the Rajya Sabha.

Bill passed

Amid the din, the Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill was passed by the House even as the Opposition opposed this proposal and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.