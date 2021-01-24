Decks cleared for tractor rally

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
After series of discussions with the leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the Delhi Police on Sunday allowed two routes through which protesting farmers can reach Eastern Peripheral Highway to hold a tractor rally. The farmers have been claiming that more than one-and-a-half-lakh tractors will reach the capital from various parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to take part in the tractor rally. A third route is likely to be opened from the Ghazipur border for the protestors to reach the Eastern Peripheral Highway.
The farmers held discussions with police officials of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to finalise the routes on Saturday and Sunday. The leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha said preparations are in full swing for disciplined conduct of the reactor rally. “Response from farmers and their supporters has been tremendous from all over the country,” claimed farmers’ leader Darshan Pal.
Thousands of tractors have reached Delhi NCR and farmers said a lot more people will reach by Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Police officials said about eight rounds of meetings were held with the protestors. They said farmers have also been warned about possible disruptions by terrorist elements. The police cited about 300 messages that appeared in Pakistan-based Twitter handles to press their arguments. Political parties and trade unions have also come out in support of the rally and other protests. The Left parties, in a joint statement, demanded the Centre to stop being obstinate and immediately convey to the farmers unions that the agri laws will be repealed in the Budget session of Parliament. They said the Acts signed by the President and notified by the Gazette are law of the land and cannot be suspended. “Unless they are repealed, they are enforceable. Hence, the government must be reasonable and repeal these laws,” they said.
