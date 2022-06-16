Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews security near LoC in J&K

Defence minister Rajnath Singh Thursday visited forward locations to assess security preparedness along the Line of Control and in North Kashmir.

The minister, who is on a two-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, was briefed on the existing ceasefire agreement on the LoC, development works on field fortifications, counter infiltration grid, operational preparedness and Army-citizen connect in border areas, said the defence ministry.

Singh was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande; General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C), Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi; GoC, 15 Corps Lt Gen AS Aujla and GoC, 19 Infantry Division Maj Gen Ajay Chandpuria.

Singh was briefed by the GOC 15 Corps on the overall security situation prevalent on LoC and the hinterland. Apart from that he was also told about the measures instituted for the safety and security of Amarnath Yatra where the government is expecting high turnover of devotees.

“Our neighbour has always resorted to anti-India activities. The state also witnessed terror activities in the past. Due to the relentless efforts of the personnel of Armed Forces, BSF, CRPF & J&K Police, there has been a significant decline in the number of terror activities in the state recently. Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of bleed India with a thousand cuts. But, our security forces are such a protective shield for this country that whoever tries to break it, bleeds himself. The Nation has immense faith in our forces who are always ready to deal with any situation,” minister Singh stated in his address to securty top brass. Prior to that he also interacted with the personnel of the armed forces, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police.

On Friday, he will attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab SinghJi’s ‘Rajyabhishek Ceremony’ in Jammu.