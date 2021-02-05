National

Delhi announces tender for 500 EV charging points

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 05, 2021 Published on February 05, 2021

Delhi Transco Ltd has announced a tender for setting up public electric vehicle charging stations at 100 locations in the city, with five charging points at each station.

“This is the biggest tender for EV charging stations in the country,” Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain said while announcing the tender on Friday.

The estimated timeline to complete the project is one year, he said.

At least 20 per cent of these chargers will be slow chargers, while at least 10 per cent will be fast chargers, Jain added. The land for the project is held by 20-50 agencies, and all of it has been pooled under DTL’s tender, he said.

“The rate of power will be nominal as set by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission,” he added.

