Delhi customs facilitates smooth clearance of oxygen concentrator imports from US

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA's mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Delhi customs has facilitated smooth clearance of an air cargo consignment of oxygen concentrators being imported from the US.
This was conveyed through a tweet by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday.
The oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment being rushed to India from the US are going to be useful as India battles a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Meanwhile, the CBIC said it has set up a dedicated helpdesk to handle queries related to Covid imports and handhold the trade, industry and individuals for expeditious customs clearance.
The Indian Government has said that it is committed to ensure seamless and quick customs clearance of COVID related imports so that it reaches the users/beneficiaries in time.
Queries and requests are being received by the Department from various quarters. These relate to availability of duty exemption benefits, clearance procedures, registration requirements from various ministries, etc.
In order to streamline this process and cater to all the queries and grievances of the trade, a dedicated cell has been set up by the CBIC, an official release said.
To handhold the trade relating to clearances, an online form has been created under this URL ( https://t.co/IAOQenWwO2) to seek details in a structured format and redress the grievances at the earliest.
Further, to resolve the grievances at the local level, zonal level nodal officers have also been nominated, the release added.
