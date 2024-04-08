Power distribution companies (Discoms) in Delhi are gearing up for summer as the peak power demand in the National Capital Territory (NCT) is projected to hit a record 8,000-8,200 megawatts (MW).

Delhi’s peak power demand hit an all time high 7,695 MW in 2022, but declined to 7,438 MW a year later. In 2024, it is anticipated to go up to 8,200 MW during June-July. It will be for the first time that demand will hit 8,000 MW. It hit the 7,000 MW milestone in 2018.

Discoms supplying electricity to Delhi — Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL), BSES Rajdhani Power (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power (BYPL) - have made arrangements to meet the rising demand.

Tata Power DDL supplies electricity in North Delhi to around 19 lakh consumers and 70 lakh residents, while BSES supplies power to around 50 lakh consumers and about 2 crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi.

Power consumption in Delhi, like the rest of the country, has been inching up aided by growing consumption. On January 19, Delhi’s peak power demand during winters hit an all time high 5,798 MW.

Tata Power DDL

Tata Power-DDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said “As we approach the summer season, we anticipate peak demand to reach approximately 2,351 MW within our jurisdiction and we are well-prepared to meet this demand.”

The Discoms has optimised load balancing at substations and deployed additional manpower, mobile transformers and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) to address emergencies, he added.

It has also made arrangements for up to 2,500 MW, apart from contingency planning, through long-term, medium-term and short-term tie-ups. Last year, its peak demand had hit 2,182 MW.

Besides, its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at Rohini and Rani Bagh will also support in providing continuous and reliable power to key customers during any exigency in summers.

To meet with eventualities, mobile distribution transformers have been deployed for breakdown and are evenly stationed in the entire distribution network. Additional staff has been recruited at the call centres. Dedicated round-the-clock teams to attend breakdown and supply restoration for sub-transmission systems have also been created.

BSES

A BSES spokesperson said that the Discom has made arrangements including long term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements with other States. It has also made power banking arrangements with States, from where the Discoms will get up to 670 MW.

Around 2,100 MW of green power will play an important role in ensuring electricity during summers in BSES areas, which includes around 888 MW solar power, 500 MW wind power and 40 MW from Waste-to Energy. More than 160 MW of roof-top solar power installed on roof-tops will also be utilised. Besides, BRPL will also procure up to 500 MW through bilateral contracts.

Peak demand in BRPL’s area of South and West Delhi had clocked 3,250 MW and 3,389 MW during the summers of 2023 and 2022, respectively. It is expected to reach around 3,679 MW during the summers in 2024. On the other hand, in the BYPL’ area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand had hit 1,670 MW and 1,752 MW during summers of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and is expected to be at around 1,857 MW this year.

