Delhi government urged to waive off electricity bills during lockdown

Pressure is building on the Delhi government from across the political spectrum to give relief to consumers who have got huge electricity bills on account of unmetered billing. These provisional bills payable in May are being raised in compliance to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s directives issued in early April. Commercial consumers are complaining that these bills do not reflect actual power consumption as their shops remained closed for most of the month.

“I have written to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, flagging concerns regarding these high bills that are being levied on consumers. The State government should ensure that there are no penalties and late charge fees levied on consumers. There should be fixed charge waivers for lockdown months and for at least one more month on electricity bills,” Ramesh Bidhuri, Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi constituency told BusinessLine.

“As small shops remained closed with no income at all, the power distribution companies (Discoms) should be directed to not to levy any electricity charges, fixed charges and late payment penalty for three months commencing from lockdown (period),” he wrote to Kejriwal.

According to officials from Discoms, such provisional bills will get regularised in future as and when the actual meter reading for the provisional period is available.

Raising the concerns of residential consumers and parents during the lockdown, similarly was Delhi State Congress Committee President, Chaudhary Anil Kumar who wrote to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Kejriwal. He said, “All private schools ought to be directed to not to charge the school fee for the period of lockdown to release the pressure of parents in such difficult times and also provide free electricity and water supply to all the residents of Delhi during the period of Coronavirus pandemic.”

“I have repeatedly made representations to the Delhi government on these issues,” Kumar said.

The restaurant industry is one of the worst hit due to the lockdown. Among other demands, multiple industry associations have sought waiving off the complete electricity bill or for a reduction in bills for at least one quarter.