Delhi govt bans plying of 10-year old diesel and 15-year old petrol vehicles in city

The Delhi Government prohibited the plying of over 15-year old petrol vehicles and over 10-year old diesel vehicles in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

The owners of such vehicles have been advised to get these end of life vehicles scrapped through authorized scrappers of the Delhi transport department.

The Delhi Transport department issued a public advertisement advising owners of such vehicles to not ply them on Delhi/NCR roads. This advisory has come citing orders from the Supreme Court (Mehta vs Union of India) and the National Green Tribunal Order of April 7, 2015.

Impound cars of violators

The Delhi Transport department has also warned that those not following this advisory will run the risk of their vehicles getting impounded. This is considered to be an important step towards scrappage policy.

It may be recalled that the Centre's new scrappage policy requires fitness tests of old vehicles.

The Supreme Court too had directed that the vehicles violating its orders will be impounded.