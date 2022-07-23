Delhi LG recommends CBI probe in Kejriwal govt’s new excise policy

Delhi LG VK Saxena has ordered a CBI probe into Arvind Kejriwal government's new excise policy, which allegedly violates rules and procedures and promotes cartelisation for the benefit of a few liquor firms.

The move triggered a verbal duel between the BJP and AAP, with Union Minister and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi smelling a scam in the liquor business of the national capital city. Hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lekhi told reporters that "the AAP government violated rules and procedures to promote cartelisation to benefit liquor companies in Delhi".

She charged that the Delhi government waived off over ₹144.36 crore for licensees and, in contravention of rules and procedures, the earnest money deposit worth ₹30 crore of one company was refunded.

‘Completely fake case’

Kejriwal came out to defend the liquor policy and said that Manish Sisodia, who is the State Excise Minister, is a "hardcore honest" man. The CM, however, expressed his fear that his deputy Sisodia will be booked in a "completely fake case" and arrested soon by the CBI.

Asking his party colleagues not to get swayed by such high handedness, Kejriwal remarked "this case will not hold in a court. Manish is a hardcore honest man and he will walk free".