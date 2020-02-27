Delhi Police registers FIR against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Leave your prints behind boldly
An FIR was registered on Thursday against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain for allegedly being involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, police said.
Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s riot-hit Chand Bagh area. His family members alleged that Hussain and his associates were behind the killing.
On the complaint of Ankit’s father, the police have registered an FIR against Hussain, who has rejected the charge. The complaint was given by Sharma’s father, following which a case was registered under sections 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.
The AAP, was unequivocal in its assertion that strict action should be taken against those who incited communal violence in northeast Delhi.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference said there should not be any politics over the country’s security and sought strictest punishment for the rioters.
No rioter, whichever political party they belong to, should be spared and if anyone from the AAP is found guilty, double punishment should be given, said Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the party. “The police does not come under me. If I had the Police, we would have taken strict action against those involved in violence,” the chief minister said.
To a query about the allegation against Hussain, a visibly agitated Kejriwal said, “Why are you asking for remarks?... Is this how we will run our criminal justice system? Whoever has incited violence, there should be strictest action. No one, be it they belong to BJP, AAP and Congress, should be spared.”
“If my minister is involved in violence, take strict action...If anyone from AAP is found guilty, double punishment should be given,” he said.
Earlier in the day, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that they have heard Hussain’s side of the story too and that he has been claiming innocence. Singh said the party’s stand remains clear that strictest punishment must be given to anyone associated with spreading violence.
Another AAP leader and Environment Minister Gopal Rai said probe must be conducted and action taken against those found responsible for inciting violence, irrespective of religion or caste. “I have just one thing to say — irrespective of religion and caste, a probe must be conducted and action must be taken even if it is Tahir Hussain or it is (BJP leader) Kapil Mishra,” Rai told reporters.
Thirty-eight people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi after violence between anti- and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control.
Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.
