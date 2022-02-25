Delhi to lift all Covid restrictions from February 28, schools to function fully offline from April 1

In view of the declining trend in Covid cases, the Delhi Development Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to lift all restrictions in the national capital from February 28. At its 34th meeting to review the Covid situation in Delhi, DDMA also decided to reduce the amount of fine imposed for not wearing masks to Rs 500 from Rs 2,000, along with the lifting of night curfew.

“DDMA withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves and people face hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from April 1. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All should continue following Covid appropriate behaviour. Government will keep a strict watch,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

India reported 13,166 Covid cases on Friday, with 302 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, according to Health Ministry data. The number of cases has been less than 30,000 for more than a week now. In Kerala, the daily infections on Friday evening were at 3,581, with the test positivity rate at less than 10 per cent (8.13 per cent). Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the daily cases stood at 973, with 12 Covid deaths.

Furthermore, 10.30 lakh Covid tests were conducted during the previous day, taking the total to 76.45 crore tests so far, according to data. So far, the country has administered more than 177 crore vaccine doses with 25 lakh shots given in the last 24 hours till 7:00 pm, as per the data. Also, the Centre said on Friday, the States/UTs had more than 11.02 crore vaccine doses with them.